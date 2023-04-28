The Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center sold at auction on Thursday for $795,000 to SMC Real Estate in Presque Isle.

Local Real Estate Company Buys the Former Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center

Tranzon Auction Properties held the auction on site with seven bidders in attendance. Mike Carey, co-CEO, conducted the auction and said there was a lot of interest in the property. Seven bidders, some local and some from other states, attended the auction, according to the Bangor Daily News.

SMC Real Estate has not released information on the next phase of development.

Closed in Early 2023 Due to Code Violations

The business was forced to close in January 2023 after code violations including a fuel tank room that was not cleared as required, sprinkler deficiencies and other issues. The previous owner was Cang Quach from San Francisco who purchased the building and property in 2021.

25 Employees Forced to Vacate the Facility

Before closing, the property at the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center was not being maintained. More than 25 staff members lived on site and had to vacate the facility with short notice.

