Presque Isle Historical Society’s Virtual Tour

Maine’s motto is “Dirigo”, a Latin word meaning “I Lead”. That is certainly the case in picturesque Presque Isle. Presque Isle has rich history that has led the state, nation, and even the world from the state’s first state park (Aroostook State Park established in 1938) to the 1959 National Christmas Tree (1st tree from east of the Mississippi and from private land) to the location of the nation’s first ICBM (the SNARK in 1958). Whether you love outdoor recreation, love great food that is fresh from farm to table, or are passionate about history, Presque Isle can fulfill your dream.

During these trying times as the entire world is in “stay-at-home” mode, many well-known museums are offering virtual tours. Not to be left behind, Presque Isle Historical Society now has a virtual tour of 30 historic sites around downtown Presque Isle available. The tour is conveniently set up as mini virtual vignettes (most under three minutes in length). View them all, or view one. Do them in order or on a whim!

What better time to learn more about this community. View the vignettes.

Presque Isle Historical Society, an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit corporation, was founded in 1963. Its mission is to study, promote and preserve the history, culture, heritage and artifacts of Presque isle for present and future generations. For more information on the Society and its many programs and events, visit www.pihistory.org, call (207) 762-1151 or email pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.