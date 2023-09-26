Presque Isle Boys’ Soccer Nips MDI 1-0

The Presque Isle Boys' Soccer Team made the trek down to Mount Desert Island, coming away with a 1-0 win over the MDI Trojans on Alumni Field on Monday, September 25th.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Half.

It remained scoreless until there was 17:50 remaining in the 2nd Half, when Ben Willey scored for the Wildcats.

That proved to be the lone goal of the game.

The win was Presque Isle's 1st of the season. The Wildcats are now 1-4-1 and will host MDI up in Aroostook County on Saturday, September 30th at 2 p.m.

MDI is now 2-3 on the season. The Trojans host the Old Town Coyotes on Wednesday September 27th at 6 p.m.

In the JV game Presque Isle beat MDI 2-0

Thanks to Max Mason for the scores.

