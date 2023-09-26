Maine Ranks Here on List of States with Most Registered Hunters

Maine Ranks Here on List of States with Most Registered Hunters

The 10-day forecast is out and into October we will go with sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

And at the end of October in Maine that means deer-hunting “gun season.”

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says opening day is Saturday, Oct. 28. That’s for Maine residents only. Monday, Oct. 30, gun hunting opens to all until Nov. 25.

If you hunt deer with a bow, that season begins Saturday, Sept. 30.

Hunting licenses can be purchased at your local town office or online here. 

Maine must have more licensed hunters than any other state, right?

Especially opening day.  And the hunter's breakfasts that take place in so many communities. So many people up well before dawn, dressed in camo and orange, eating a big community breakfast somewhere with like-minded Mainers.

It sure seems like Maine leads the nation when it comes to hunting. Friends, relatives, neighbors and people everywhere seem to be focused on hunting, especially deer hunting this time of year. The population of Maine isn’t large, but the percentage of Mainers who hunt must be near the top of the nationwide list of registered hunters.

Actually, if you think about it maybe you will reason that the top three states with the most hunters are all in the same area of the country, and it is not New England.

So, where does Maine actually rank?

