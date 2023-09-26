Heroes & Healthcare Pros Can Get Free Dropkick Murphys Tickets

Maine Savings Amphitheater is giving back to our hometown heroes!

Hard to believe, but the 2023 outdoor concert season is wrapping up this week, with two more shows, and the folks at Maine Savings Amphitheatre want to say thank you to all of the people who take care of us.

Maine Savings Amphitheatre is giving out free tickets for military, first responders, and healthcare workers for the Dropkick Murphys concert on Wednesday night.

They are giving back to our military (active, retired, reserve, veteran), first responders (police, fire, EMS & dispatch), and healthcare heroes (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, support staff, techs, etc).

Anyone who was, or is currently in the military, or are first responders, or healthcare professionals can get free tickets to see the iconic New England band

Here is how it works:

Visit their First Responders Night Ticket Booth, located across from the Northeast entrance on Railroad Street, after 3:00pm on Wednesday.

Bring your Military ID, First Responder ID, Work ID, or uniform.

Get two free tickets for you and your spouse or immediate family member

Two free tickets per valid ID.

For more information, check out the Maine Savings Amphitheatre’s Facebook page

The legendary American Celtic punk band formed in Quincy, Massachusetts, known and loved by all of us as Dropkick Murphys, is making its first appearance in Bangor, since 2017.

Their twelfth album, Okemah Rising, was released on May 12, so you can be sure you will hear a few from that when they come to town.

They are also bringing along the ska punk band, The Interrupters, and roots rock artist, Jess Ahern, for a full night of music on the Bangor Waterfront.