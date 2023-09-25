Houlton Girls’ Soccer Beats Orono 2-0

The Houlton Girls' Soccer Team beat the Orono Red Riots 2-0 on Monday afternoon, September 25th in Houlton.

Gabby Gentle and Mylee Sylvia each had one goal and one assist for the Lady Shires.

Houlton is now 5-1 and will host Central on Tuesday, September 26th at 4 p.m.

Orono is now 2-4-1. The Red Riots will host Central on Wednesday, September 27th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Marina Cameron for the information.

