Presque Isle Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Presque Isle Athletic Hall of Fame announced the class of inductees for 2022. There will be two members in this year's class. Susan Lougee and Michael Chasse will be the newest members of the Wildcats hall.

Let's meet the new members

Susan Lougee's impact spanned over 26 years while serving Presque Isle high school athletics in a variety of roles. She spent 10 years as varsity cross country coach as well as track and field coach. Lougee was an assistant in all sports at one point or another during her time with the Wildcats.

Her colleagues who nominated her for the honor, noted her impacts on students well beyond their years in school. Susan Lougee is known statewide for advocating on behalf of young females. In 2011 the Maine Principal's Association named her the Unsung Heros Award winner for her work towards female athletes. Lougee is now retired.

Be like Mike

Michael Chasse graduated from PIHS in 2000. He is a highly decorated alpine skier who was a varsity letterman all four years as a Wildcat. Among the many honors Chasse received was being named a 2000 U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete and Irving Oil PIHS Male Athlete of the Year.

The accomplishments of Chasse also include 4 years lettering as a member of the track and field team and 3 years lettering on the soccer team. Michael is being inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame later this year. These days you can find him at Bike Board & Ski in Presque Isle and working hard to give back to the community and surround area.

Congratulations to the two new members of the hall. The induction ceremony will be held on January 14th and the 2021 class will be inducted the same evening.