Power Outages & Restoration in Maine & New Brunswick

A damaging spring storm has caused widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of people in Maine and thousands more in New Brunswick.

Central Maine Power reports nearly 200,000 customers are without electricity at this hour.

Heavy, wet snow combined with strong wind gusts have brought down trees and damaged power lines especially in Kennebec and Androscoggin counties.

CMP crews are working to restore service but officials say many people could be without power for days.

Emera Maine says more than 71 thousand of its customers lost power in the storm, mostly in Penobscot and Hancock Counties.

In New Brunswick, NB Power reports about 5000 customers are without electricity at this hour, including about 250 in Carleton County.

Updated at 11:00 am: Estimated Number of Meters Affected in Emera's Service Area:

Aroostook: 280

Hancock: 13584

Northern Penobscot: -

Piscataquis County: 10857

Penobscot: 46308

Washington: 788

Estimated Total: 71817

Outage Details

As a nor'easter brings heavy, wet snow to northern and eastern Maine overnight Thursday and into Friday, more than 45,000 Emera Maine customers are experiencing power outages. The weight of snow on trees and branches, along with high winds, is expected to continue to cause outages Friday morning.

A full complement of Emera Maine crews will be doing damage assessment and repairs on Friday morning, and more precise information about restoration times will be available as the storm ends and damage assessments are completed.

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line. If you see anything that looks unsafe, please call us.

Safety Considerations & Contact Information

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via the website or by calling our Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).You may also follow Emera on Twitter at @emerame.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit the Live Outage & Restoration Map. Next Update is scheduled for 11 a.m.