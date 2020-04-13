Power Outages & Restoration Updates; High Wind Warning

Tens of thousands of Mainers are facing a 4th day without electricity after a snowstorm last Thursday night and Friday morning toppled trees, power lines and power poles.

Central Maine Power Company says it has restored service to more than 90% of its customers-- roughly 200,000 homes and businesses.

More than 400 contractor line crews and 200 tree crews have been assisting 100 Central Maine Power crews over the past 3 days.

The utility says it has reset — or has plans to reset — nearly 170 broken poles. Close to 16,000 Central Maine Power customers remain in the dark this morning.

Farther north, Emera Maine crews have been busy around the clock as well repairing damage from the storm from Medway to Bangor to Bar Harbor.

About 7000 Emera Maine customers are still without service at this hour, and that number may go up later today.

A high wind warning is posted Monday afternoon and evening along the Maine coast with wind gusts expected to reach 50 to 60 mph. Residents are bracing for additional power outages.

Emera Maine said crews are focused on restoring service to customers and continuing to repair damage caused by the April nor'easter.

Service has been restored to nearly 70,000 customers since the storm struck Thursday night.

Updated, April 13, 4:20 am - Estimated meters affected by the power outage:

Aroostook: 0

Hancock: 585

Northern Penobscot -

Piscataquis County: 2054

Penobscot: 3825

Washington: 0

Estimated Total: 6464

Emera Maine said even as restoration from last week’s spring nor’easter wraps up, Emera Maine’s storm team is making plans for this next round of severe weather. With the National Weather Service predicting winds exceeding 50 mph on the coast, 40 mph inland and the chance of flooding complicating travel, we will continue to partner with local and state authorities on our preparation and response. Unfortunately, with these high winds and wet soils, we do expect a new round of outages.

It is essential that residents of northern and eastern Maine take steps to prepare for possible power outages and other weather considerations:

- Have a supply of water and nonperishable food that does not require electricity to prepare.

- Make sure you have fresh batteries for flashlights.

- Charge your cellphones and other devices before the storm hits.

- Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

- If you have special medical needs, make a plan for what you need to do if you lose power.

With COVID-19 remaining a threat, we strongly advise people not to approach line workers and other personnel in the field. More than ever, we need to focus on the safe restoration of service, and we offer this direction for the safety of the public, our workers and the electric system.

The public is reminded to NEVER touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with one. It is never safe to move lines out of the way or drive over the top of them. It is not possible to tell if a line is energized simply by looking at it.

Customers can report outages directly through their Online Services account, by using Emera Maine’s online Power Issue Report Form, or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 1-855-363-7211 or 207-973-2000. You may also get the latest outage information by viewing the live outage and restoration map at emeramaine.com. Follow Emera on Twitter (@emerame) or on Instagram (emeramaine).