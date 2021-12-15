POLL RESULTS: The Moxie Soda Verdict Is In

The results may surprise you!

We needed some clarification on a very polarizing question. Moxie: Is it good, or is it garbage? And after all was said and done, it turns out that the majority of people, really like it.

Moxie-Sweet Treat Or Tastes Like Feet?

Yes! I love Moxie

54.82%

Eww! No thanks

40.36%

Eh, it's okay

4.82%

When we posed this question on our Facebook page, we got some very interesting comments from our listeners.

Paula Bowden

I dont like Moxie but I have been trying for 2 months to get some for an X Mas gift. Today iwas told that it is being shipped out of state and there is none for Maine stores.

Mike Keefe

It’s great room temp or near freezing from being left out in the garage overnight. Mix it up with some fireball for a true Downeast treat

Tanya Gray

I think it's nasty but my mom swore it helped with her hangovers.

Pat Ellis

Tastes like shaving cream!

Adam Jones

Taste like cough syrup

Triumph Professional Cleaning Services ·

Delicious!!

Carol Bracy

Love it!!

Marlan Shearer

It tastes like carbonated non-alcoholic Jagermeister.

Nathan Barnes

Tastes like turpentine. Absolutely disgusting

Stephanie Howe

With carbonation

Karen McCafferty Thibodeau

Stephanie Howe My grandfather used to call it Medicine Moxie so we kids would stay out of it. Not far from the truth. Somehow I still acquired a taste for it.

If you need a refresher, Moxie is a soda that is among the first mass-produced soft drinks in the United States. It was created in 1876 by Augustin Thompson, who hailed from Union, Maine. A sweet drink with a rather funky aftertaste, Moxie is flavored with gentian root extract, which gives it that delightful kick in the shorts that kind of tastes like a medicinal version of Dr. Pepper. Moxie was designated the official soft drink of Maine on May 10, 2005.