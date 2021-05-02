Police need help identifying owners of stolen hand tools
Maine State Police are asking for help to identify the owners of stolen hand tools they recovered in Stacyville. Those living in the southern part of Aroostook County and northern Penobscot Counties are being asked to call Trooper Tim Saucier of the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400 or 1-800-924-2261
The value of the tools recovered tools is a few thousand dollars. We will continue to update the story as it develops.
