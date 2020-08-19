Police: Maine Teen Fatally Shoots Himself During Video Chat

NEW SHARON, Maine (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself during a video chat with a friend.

The boy was from New Sharon and police identified him as a student at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

Police said the boy died Monday.

The Sun Journal reports a friend noticed something was wrong during their video chat and went with a parent to the boy’s home and found him dead.

An investigation revealed the handgun was owned by a family member.

Police said the death appears to be a horrific accident and that no charges are expected.