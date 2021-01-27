Police Investigate Domestic Violence Homicide-Suicide, New Sharon

Maine State Police say the deaths of a man and a woman found inside a home in New Sharon were the result of a murder-suicide.

Investigators say 55-year-old Robert Dapolito shot and killed his domestic partner, 42-year-old Jessica Dapolito, and then turned the gun on himself.

State troopers discovered the bodies at the home on Hovey Road Monday morning following a request to do a well-being check.

The Sun Journal reports Jessica Dapolito’s parents also died in a murder-suicide three years ago at their home in Temple, Maine.

Published reports state that Robert Dapolito is related to Patrick Dapolito, who murdered his wife in 2010, and is currently serving a 55-year prison sentence.

