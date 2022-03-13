State Police say a 26-year-old man and his 5-month-old boy were hospitalized following a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in the Franklin County town of New Sharon.

Around 2:45 p.m., a Maine State Trooper reported a maroon 1999 Subaru Legacy speeding eastbound on U.S. Route 2, also known as the Farmington Falls Road. The driver was “traveling aggressively and making unsafe passes,” according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

After turning his cruiser around, the Trooper found the Subaru off the road, upside down in the snow. Police said the driver had lost control of the car after hitting a snow drift. The vehicle struck a utility pole and several large trees before flipping over on its roof.



A passerby helped the Trooper render life-saving first aid to the two occupants of the vehicle, Moss said. Multiple agencies responded to the crash site.

The driver of the Subaru, 26-year-old Nicholas Walker of New Vineyard, was transported by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. His five-month-old son, who was secured in a child safety seat, also suffered serious injuries and was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Route 2 was shut down for about two hours Sunday afternoon while State Troopers investigated the crash and Central Maine Power repaired the damaged utility pole.

The preliminary investigation suggests that aggressive driving, speed and road conditions are possible contributing factors in the crash, Moss said.

Also assisting State Police at the scene were Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies, New Sharon Fire Department, Maine Warden Service, Maine Department of Transportation, LifeFlight of Maine and NorthStar Ambulance Service.

