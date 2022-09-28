Caribou Police Looking for 28-Year-Old Caribou Man

The Caribou Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old Caribou man for multiple charges related to burglaries and thefts in the area.

Contact Police or Aroostook Crime Stoppers with Information

You are asked to contact Caribou Police if you have any information about Aaron “Doodle” Dodd's whereabouts. If you’d like to remain anonymous, Call Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477. If the info leads to his arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Turn In Stolen Property to Police

Officials who are working on the case said they “are willing to work with anyone who wishes to turn in stolen property that was purchased from Aaron “Doodle” Dodd or his associates.” Officers said to contact them for a pick up or a drop off of property.

The Caribou Police Station is located at 25 High Street in Caribou, Maine. The front office phone number is (207) 493-3301. You can also leave a message or comment on their Facebook page or email them at cpd@cariboumaine.org.

Receiving Stolen Property

On their Facebook, CPD posted details about Receiving Stolen Property, saying "If you are found to have knowingly purchased stolen property or are in possession of stolen property." It reads as follows:

MSRS Title 17-A Section 359 RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

A person is guilty of theft if: The person receives, retains or disposes of the property of another knowing that it has been stolen, or believing that it has probably been stolen, with the intent to deprive the owner of the property.