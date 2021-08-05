Caribou Man Died in a Crash on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery

A 29-year-old Caribou man died in a motor vehicle crash with a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery.

The Maine State Police said Caleb Ewing died at the scene after his car and a tractor-trailer collided around 12:37 a.m. near the Wilson Road overpass in Kittery, Maine. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 46-year-old Joshua Stone from Auburn, was not injured. The car and tractor-trailer truck had extensive damage.

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said officials believe Ewing entered the turnpike in Kittery and traveled the wrong way, going northbound in the southbound lane. Moss said the tractor-trailer took evasive action, but could not avoid the collision. Ewing hit the side of the truck and ruptured the fuel tank. Diesel spilled out on the road as a result.

The Turnpike was reduced to one lane for several hours as the vehicles were removed for the road to be re-opened.

Police are investigating the crash along with the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit. Multiple agencies assisted including the Kittery Fire Department, Kittery Police Department, York Police and Fire Departments, the Department of Environmental Protection, and National Wrecker Service.

This story will be updated when information is available.

Maine State Police

