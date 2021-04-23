Police Investigating Thefts of Catalytic Converters in The County

The Maine State Police, Troop F said they have recovered several catalytic converters they believe are stolen in the northern part of the state.

A Facebook post from the department said the largest numbers of thefts Troopers have responded to are from southern Aroostook County.

Police said they do not have corresponding theft reports on some of the catalytic converters, but suspect they are stolen property. Officials are asking the public to contact Trooper Saucier at the Houlton Barracks at 207-532-5400 if you are a victim of one of these thefts.

Recently the Houlton Police put out a notice on Facebook saying there is an increase in catalytic converters being stolen from businesses and private property around the state.

In addition to the Maine State Police investigation, HPD said they are being proactive and have increased patrols in places where thefts could happen - such as where vehicles are sold, parking lots and schools.

Houlton Police asked anyone with a security camera to aim it at secluded areas. They said to contact the department at 532-2287 if you witness any such activity.

There is also proposed legislation in Maine to limit the sales of catalytic converters to places with authority.

A catalytic converter is part of the exhaust system that helps to control emission. Its job is to reduce toxic gases and other pollutants. Cars made after 1974 are required to have one. They are made from precious metals and can be sold as is or for scrap. The average price of a retail catalytic converter is between $800 and $1,200 depending on the make and type.