Police Investigate Death in Vinalhaven, Maine
VINALHAVEN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man on the island of Vinalhaven.
Police responded to a report Sunday night in Vinalhaven of a man bleeding from the neck and a woman with a partially severed hand.
The man who died was identified as Roger Feltis, who moved to the island from Waldoboro a few months ago.
The woman was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport , treated and released.
No charges had been filed at this point. Police said an autopsy is underway at the state medical examiner’s office.
