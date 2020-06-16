Police Investigate Death in Vinalhaven, Maine

VINALHAVEN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man on the island of Vinalhaven.

Police responded to a report Sunday night in Vinalhaven of a man bleeding from the neck and a woman with a partially severed hand.

The man who died was identified as Roger Feltis, who moved to the island from Waldoboro a few months ago.

The woman was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport , treated and released.

No charges had been filed at this point. Police said an autopsy is underway at the state medical examiner’s office.