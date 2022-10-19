Maine State Police say a 38-year-old man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after Troopers responded to an apartment building in Van Buren Tuesday afternoon.

State Police were called to Acadia Terrace just off Fulton Street around 3:00 p.m. for a reported sighting of a man who had five active warrants for his arrest, including two for domestic violence assault, according to Sgt. Joshua Haines.



The caller was in contact with the man via Facebook and also observed him in the apartment through a window, Haines said in a news release. Troopers met with the homeowner who confirmed the man was inside the apartment. The homeowner granted permission for police to search the residence.

Officers attempted to contact the man from inside the residence and moments later heard a single gunshot coming from the bedroom, according to Sgt. Haines. Troopers backed out and called for the Maine State Police Tactical Team.

State Police obtained a search warrant and the Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Team worked to establish contact with the subject, but got no response. After some time, the Tactical Team made entry into the apartment and found the man deceased from a gunshot wound, Haines said.

Evidence Technicians processed the scene and State Police say the case will remain under investigation pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Troopers Matt Curtin and Ted Martin, Cpl. Nick Casavant and Sgt. Josh Haines from Troop F responded to the call. The Maine Warden Service and Van Buren Fire and Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

