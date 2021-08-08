Presque Isle Police Locate Firearm & Make Arrest on Sunday

Update August 8 at 5:45 p.m. Presque Isle Police have located the missing firearm and have made an arrest. There is no further threat to the public.



The Presque Isle Police Department have asked for the public's assistance in response to an incident on Dupont Drive in the early morning hours on Sunday, August 8. There is a continued police presence in the Dupont Drive area as officers continue to process and collect evidence. Contact Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476 if you live in the area and have any information. The full post and press release are below:



Police believe that a loaded AR-15 rifle was hidden in nearby residences’ hedges or bushes. They ask that everyone in the area be vigilant and carefully look over your property. Residents on Dupont Drive, Harvest Lane, Mantle Lake Park, Pine, Maple, and Dudley Streets are asked to search your property and report any information you may have to Presque Isle Police immediately.

Many residents in the neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshot rounds being fired between midnight and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday. There has been a police presence for much of the morning in the neighborhoods. We will continue to update you as information becomes available.