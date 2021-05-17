Fredericton police have identified a body discovered in the Saint John River as that of a missing 38-year-old Fredericton man.

Police received a call around 8:30 Saturday morning reporting a body was found in the river near the 300-block of Lincoln Road.

Andrew Spencer went missing on April 9th and was last seen near the river.

An autopsy has been scheduled. CHSJ reports Spencer was known to Fredericton residents for offering a poem in exchange for a penny.