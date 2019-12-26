Police Deliver Baby on Interstate Christmas Morning

Sometimes you get your greatest gifts under the tree and sometimes you get them on the side of the road. That's exactly what happened in New Hampshire on I-93 Christmas morning. According to WMUR-TV State police Sgt. Vincent Grieco, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, and Boscawen Police Officer Ryan Nolan helped deliver Dominic into the world in Concord just after midnight on Christmas.

According to the KJ, New Hampshire State Police were called to help deliver the baby of a couple just after midnight who were not going to make it to the hospital.