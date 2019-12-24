Fire Destroys Family’s Home in Northwestern New Brunswick

Three people escaped a fire Monday evening that destroyed a home just north of Saint Leonard, N.B.

There were no injuries from the fire in Notre Dame de Lourdes, which was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Fire crews from Saint Leonard, Saint-André, Drummond, St. Anne-de-Madawaska, along with Van Buren and Grand Isle, Maine responded.

Canadian Red Cross spokesman Dan Bedell said a couple and their adult son who was home visiting for Christmas are all staying with a relative for now. Red Cross volunteers have been helping the family with emergency needs including food purchases.

The blaze reportedly started in a detached shed and spread to the home.

