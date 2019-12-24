Maine’s Channel-by-Channel Cable Law Blocked Temporarily

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A new Maine law requiring cable companies to provide television programming on a channel-by-channel basis is on hold.

Cable companies sued to stop the law, which would be the first of its kind in the country.

U.S. District Court Judge Nnacy Torreson says the companies are likely to prevail.

The Portland Press Herald reports the cable companies have said the state's law hurts their First Amendment rights because it interferes with their editorial control about programming choices. They also believe it violates federal rules that regulate them.