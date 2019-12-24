Number of Sex Discrimination Cases in Maine Reaches New High

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Officials say the number of people filing sex discrimination cases in Maine has reached a new high.

According to data from the Maine Human Rights Commission, complaints of sex discrimination increased by 35% from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2019.

There were 174 complaints filed in fiscal year 2019, which ran from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.

The commission's executive director tells the Bangor Daily News that the spike in complaints doesn't necessarily mean that there are higher rates of sex discrimination.