Poland Spring Turns 175 Years Old And Wants to Party

Poland Spring had to postpone the party because of Covid - but not this year!

They are celebrating their 175th anniversary during the 12th Annual Poland Heritage Day. The party is at the historic Poland Spring Resort & Preservation Park. There is a lot to do and it all benefits the Poland Spring Preservation Society.

The popular Poland Spring Hydration Station will be there too, well...to keep you hydrated! There are free Poland Spring gifts all weekend long. Make plans for THIS weekend starting Friday, September 17th with a fireworks celebration and local music by the Larry Williams Band.

Poland Spring/Facebook

Then on Saturday, September 18th from 10 AM - 3 PM, come hang and enjoy all the free fun! What? Free fun? Yup, you can play interactive game shows, face painting, bingo, balloon animals, and bounce houses. Tons of food from local food trucks and community groups will be selling their goodies.

All three museums will be open including the recently spiffed up Poland Spring Bottling Museum with NEW children’s exhibits! It's really cool! They will also be unveiling the Togo Storybook Trail. Togo, the legendary sled dog, who was best known for being a hero dog delivering serum to Nome, AK in 1925 during an epidemic of diphtheria, later retired at the Poland Spring Resort. That is one smart dog retiring to the best place ever!

Poland Spring Resort/Facebook

Then it all wraps up on Sunday, September 19th with the Deputy Dennis P. Sampson Community 5k Run/Walk. The 5k benefits a scholarship fund in memory of the veteran police officer who unexpectedly passed away. The scholarship will go to a graduating Poland Regional High School student studying to be a first responder! Cool! Make a weekend of it!

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State