New England Featured on Travel + Leisure’s Best US Resorts List

New England is the perfect home base for travel lovers, as there's so much to do in our region.

If your interest lies in the natural beauty of our lakes, beaches, and mountains, visiting historic sites, exploring our diverse foodie scene, or enjoying family-friendly activities perfect for the little ones, you could live your whole life in New England and never run out of things to see, do, and explore.

Frequent travelers know that choice of lodging is often the cherry on top of a fantastic trip. Whether your hotel, inn, or resort has gorgeous views, extra amenities, historic charm, or is in close proximity to your destination, these spaces serve as comforting places to relax, unwind, and rest your head after a fun-filled day.

Travel + Leisure recently shared this list of the 15 best resorts in America. The findings were determined based on ratings for rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and value, according to the site. Once the scores were tallied, four New England resorts scored especially well, earning them a spot on the prestigious list. So, let's see which places were featured, and why. Be sure to keep these spots on your radar next time you go on vacation, as your experiences there are sure to be top notch.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation featured eight New Hampshire and Maine hotels on their recent Historic Hotels of America list. Let's see which places earned the lucky shoutout.

