NH & ME Home to Eight Historic Hotels of America, Says National Trust for Historic Preservation

We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England.

As one of the oldest regions in the country, we've got plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks that have been around forever. If walls could talk, their stories would be undoubtedly fascinating to hear.

Many of these historic spots are hotels, some of which are centuries old. New Hampshire and Maine both have plenty of these accommodation options that you can visit on your next area getaway. These hotels and inns are often quite charming, and can make for an experience that's more memorable than your typical chained-brand hotels.

Anyway, the National Trust for Historic Preservation came out with an official map of the Historic Hotels of America. These places, according to the site, "have faithfully maintained their historic integrity, architecture and ambiance." Of course, hotels have to meet some qualifications in order to be nominated: they must be at least 50 years old (which is nothing compared to our many centuries-old New England spots), "recognized as having historic significance", and either "designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places."

As it turns out, eight hotels and inns in New Hampshire and Maine are featured on the map, so let's have a look at the lucky places that made the cut.

