Planned Power Outage for April 24 in Parts of Aroostook County

Planned Power Outage, April 24, 2022

A planned power outage is scheduled this weekend on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 5:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (eastern time zone).

Ten Hour Planned Outage

Darren R. Woods, Director of Aroostook County Emergency Management, and Fire Chief at North Lakes Fire & Rescue, said “a ten-hour planned outage by neighboring utility NB Power will cut the electrical feed to Eastern Maine Electric’s transmission line serving four of the Co-op’s substations.”

Areas Affected in Aroostook County, Maine

Several areas in Aroostook County, Maine will be affected including the towns of Bancroft, Haynesville, Macwahoc, Molunkus, Orient, Reed Plantation, and Weston.

Areas Affected in Penobscot County, maine

Also affected are some EMEC members in Penobscot County, the towns are Carroll, Drew, Kingman, Lakeville, Lee, Mattawamkeag, Prentiss, Springfield, Webster, and Winn.

Areas Affected in Washington County, Maine

All EMEC members in Washington County will be affected by the planned outage.

Repairs and Upgrades

Woods said, “Eastern Maine Electric plans to make the most of the NB Power outage by taking care of repairs and upgrades that would otherwise require separate planned outages. We regret the inconvenience this planned outage will cause, but we have been assured by NB Power that it must be done, and that it can not safely be done except in daylight.”

More Info

For more information and to see the notice from EMEC, go to the link.

