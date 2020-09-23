Planned Electrical System Maintenance, Presque Isle, Maine

Versant Power crews have scheduled work on the electrical system in Presque Isle on Friday, Sept. 25.

The work will begin at 5 a.m., affecting customers on Micmac Drive, Midway Drive, Twilight Drive, Beacon Road, Sunrise Lane, Morningside Drive, Sunset Loop, Summit Drive, Northern Road and part of Edgemont Drive.

Customers may experience service interruptions during this time as crews work to make repairs safely, improve reliability, and prevent future outages.

Versant Power said they apologize for any inconvenience.

Safety Considerations & Contact Information:

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via the website or by calling Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000. You may also follow Versant Power on Twitter at @versantpower

Visit the website to view any planned repair or maintenance work.