Pink Floyd Announce ‘Pulse Restored & Re-Edited’ Deluxe Box Set

Pink Floyd will make their 1995 live album Pulse available on Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Pulse Restored & Re-Edited deluxe box set.

The Pulse live footage was recorded on Oct. 20, 1994, at Earls Court in London while the band was on its Division Bell tour. The Blu-ray and DVD box sets will feature the original concert — including a live performance of The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety — as well as music videos, concert-screen films, documentaries, tour-rehearsal footage and a 60-page booklet.

Perhaps most importantly, the new collection will also reintroduce the flashing red LED that appeared on early CD versions of Pulse, but this time it will be battery-operated.

Pulse Restored & Re-Edited will be released on Feb. 18 and is available for preorder now. You can see the deluxe track listing below.

Aubrey Powell, graphic designer and co-founder of album-cover design company Hipgnosis, originally re-edited the Pulse concert film for 2019's The Later Years box set. Photographs from Powell and Rupert Truman will be used to update the cover design, originally created by Storm Thorgerson and Peter Curzon for the 2006 DVD release.

“Essentially, it's a device which we thought was entertaining,” Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason said of the blinking LED in a statement. “It's an idea of Storm Thorgerson’s which related to The Dark Side of the Moon and the pulse, and it's a live album, so the box is ‘alive.’ After that, in terms of seriously deep meanings, one might be struggling a bit.”

Pink Floyd, 'Pulse Restored & Re-Edited' Track Listing

1. “Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5,7”

2. “Learning to Fly”

3. “High Hopes”

4. “Take It Back”

5. “Coming Back to Life”

6. “Sorrow”

7. “Keep Talking”

8. “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2”

9. “One of These Days”

The Dark Side of the Moon

10. “Speak to Me”

11. “Breathe (In the Air)”

12. “On the run”

13. “Time”

14. “The Great Gig in the Sky”

15. “Money”

16. “Us and Them”

17. “Any Colour You Like”

18. “Brain Damage”

19. “Eclipse”

Encores

20. “Wish You Were Here”

21. “Comfortably Numb”

22. “Run Like Hell”

Disc 2: Music Videos, Tour Screen Films, Documentaries & Additional Material

Music Videos

“Take It Back” 1994

“High Hopes” 1994

“Marooned” 2014

Pulse Tour Rehearsal 1994

“A Great Day For Freedom” Version 1

“A Great Day For Freedom” Version 2

“Lost for Words”

Concert Screen Films 1994

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-4,7”

“Speak to Me”

“Time”

“The Great Gig in the Sky”

“Money”

“Us and Them” (Black & White)

“Us and Them” (Color)

“Brain Damage + Eclipse” North American Dates

“Brain Damage + Eclipse” European Dates

“Brain Damage” Earls Court, London Dates

Documentaries & Additional Material (Bd 48/24, Dvd 48/16)

The Division Bell Album Cover Photography (Ely, Cambridgeshire, UK) 1994

Pulse TV Ad 1995

The Division Bell Airships 1994

Behind The Scenes Interviews with the Lead Technicians for the Division Bell Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 1996

“Wish You Were Here” With Billy Corgan

Audio-Only Live Recordings

“One of These Days” Live In Hanover 1994

“Astronomy Domine” Live In Miami