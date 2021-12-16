Houlton @ Caribou Girls Basketball Recap, Scoring & Pictures

The Rock featured game of the night

The girls basketball team from Houlton traveled to Caribou to take on the Vikings in early season Class B action. Houlton comes into the season with an experienced trio of Olivia Henderson, Mia Henderson and Drew Warman looking to take the Shires deep into February. The young Vikings start multiple freshmen led by Maddie Deprey.

1st Quarter

Olivia Henderson got the Shires off to a fast start with 8 quick points in the opening quarter. She knocked down (2) three-point shots, and Warman added one as well. Deprey's 5 first quarter points kept the Vikings within reach. The Shiretowners took a 17-6 lead into the 2nd.

2nd Quarter

Caribou was able to settle into the game during the second quarter, and held the Shires to 7 points. Offensively, the Vikings used a balanced attack highlighted by Selena Savage's three point shot and excellent job of running the offense from the point guard position. Houlton went into halftime with a 24-17 lead.

3rd Quarter

Both teams struggled to find their offensive groove to start the second half of the game. Emma Swallow and Mia Henderson paced the Shires, while Deprey and Ashylnn Bouchard helped Caribou cut into the Houlton lead before the final quarter. Houlton took a 31-24 lead into the 4th.

4th Quarter

The Vikings came out strong and continued to chip away at the Houlton lead, by locking them down on the offensive end. Maddie Deprey's three pointer with 5:05 remaining cut the Shires lead down to 31-30. Coach Shawn Graham called timeout and drew up a play that led to a Mia Henderson old-fashion three-point play. Moments later the Shires called Henderson's number again, and she delivered the same results and cashing in on the free throw. Olivia Henderson handled the ball and put the game away on the free throw line. The Shires left Caribou with a 46-36 victory over the Caribou Vikings.

Scoring

Caribou was led in scoring by freshmen Maddie Deprey's 13 points and Abby Leahy's 6 points. Selena Savage and Gabbie Sutherland added 5 points each in the effort. For Houlton, they were led by Olivi and Mia Henderson's 13 points each. Drew Warman added 9 points, Swallow added 7, Breanne Barton contributed 4 points in the victory.

Up Next

On Saturday Caribou is slated to host the Hermon Hawks and Houlton has a home date with the Ellsworth Eagles. 101.9 The Rock will be carrying the Hodgdon @ Central Aroostook girls and boys games on Friday night. Tune in just before 5:30 for live coverage from Mars Hill.

