Presque Isle Wildcats Defeat Old Town 48-28 [STATS]
The Presque Isle Boys Basketball Team took the long drive down I-95 to play the Old Town Coyotes on Wednesday, December 15th. The ride home probably seemed much shorter after the Wildcats defeated the Coyotes 48-28 at Mackenzie Gymnasium
Presque Isle led 12-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-9 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 30-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Presque Isle was led by Noah Yarema with 14 points while Xavier McAtee had 9 points. The Wildcats were a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, both by Yarema
Old Town was led by Grayson Thibeault with 10 points. Kyle Paradis and Carson Ellis each had 5 points. Old Town was 4-4 from the free throw line.Thibeault had 2 3-pointers for the Coyotes.
Old Town is now 1-1 and is off until Wednesday, December 22nd, when they play in East Machias against the Washington Academy Raiders at 6:30 p.m.
Presque Isle is 1-0 and will play host to the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday, December 18th at 4:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Presque Isle Boys
|12
|8
|10
|18
|48
|Old Town Boys
|3
|6
|9
|10
|28
Box Score
Presque Isle
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Jensen Sargent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brayden Castonguay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Dawson Beaulieu
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Noah Yarema
|1
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|22
|Benjamin Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Jackson Maynard
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Malachi Cummings
|1
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Wyatt Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Jack Buck
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Xavier McAtee
|1
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|5
|42
|Michael Langley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Jack Hallett
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Aiden Hanks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|48
|19
|17
|2
|8
|8
Old Town
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Braydon Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Isaac Hayes
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Carson Ellis
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11
|Josh Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Renato Fernandes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Gabe Gifford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Emmitt Byther
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Logan Brown
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grayson Thibeault
|1
|10
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|34
|Brendan Mahaney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kyle Paradis
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|43
|Aiden Gromm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Brayden Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Wyatt Bytarr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|28
|11
|9
|2
|4
|4