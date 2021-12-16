Presque Isle Wildcats Defeat Old Town 48-28 [STATS]

The Presque Isle Boys Basketball Team took the long drive down I-95 to play the Old Town Coyotes on Wednesday, December 15th. The ride home probably seemed much shorter after the Wildcats defeated the Coyotes 48-28 at Mackenzie Gymnasium

Presque Isle led 12-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-9 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 30-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Presque Isle was led by Noah Yarema with 14 points while Xavier McAtee had 9 points. The Wildcats were a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, both by Yarema

Old Town was led by Grayson Thibeault with 10 points. Kyle Paradis and Carson Ellis each had 5 points. Old Town was 4-4 from the free throw line.Thibeault had 2 3-pointers for the Coyotes.

Old Town is now 1-1 and is off until Wednesday, December 22nd, when they play in East Machias against the Washington Academy Raiders at 6:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 1-0 and will play host to the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday, December 18th at 4:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Boys128101848
Old Town  Boys3691028

Box Score

Presque Isle

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Jensen Sargent1000000
12Brayden Castonguay1000000
14Dawson Beaulieu1211000
20Noah Yarema11464200
22Benjamin Turner1000000
24Jackson Maynard1844000
30Malachi Cummings1944011
32Wyatt Young1000000
34Jack Buck1311011
40Xavier McAtee1922055
42Michael Langley1100011
44Jack Hallett1211000
50Aiden Hanks1000000
TOTALS1481917288

Old Town

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Braydon Brown1000000
3Isaac Hayes1211000
5Carson Ellis1522011
11Josh Harvey1000000
13Renato Fernandes1000000
23Gabe Gifford1000000
25Emmitt Byther1211000
31Logan Brown1422000
33Grayson Thibeault11031222
34Brendan Mahaney1000000
41Kyle Paradis1522011
43Aiden Gromm1000000
45Brayden Farmer1000000
51Wyatt Bytarr1000000
TOTALS128119244

 

