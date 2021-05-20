30+ Stunning Free Phone Wallpapers for Maine Lovers Everywhere
We may be a bit bias but Maine is one of the most stunning states in the country. Between Acadia National Park, all of our lighthouses, forest area, and animal life, there's beauty to be seen everywhere.
Maybe you're not from Maine but it holds a piece of your heart.
Maybe you've lived here all your life and you don't get to get out and enjoy Maine's beauty as much as you'd like.
Well, one thing that oftentimes demands our attention is our phones. Take a look at over 30 absolutely stunning free photos taken from all around the state that would look incredible as the background or lock screen on your phone.
Download one or download them all! There is truly something for everyone and every aesthetic as long as you love the great state of Maine.
30+ Stunning FREE Phone Wallpapers for Maine Lovers Everywhere
Show off your love for the beautiful state of Maine by using one of these incredible photos as your phone's wallpaper. The most difficult part will be deciding which to choose.
Get our free mobile app
Cape Elizabeth Home With Lighthouse Neighbor
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.