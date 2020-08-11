Pearl Jam Announce Pay-Per-View Stadium Concert Special

Pearl Jam have announced a pay-per-view special broadcast of their 2018 performance at Safeco Field in their home town of Seattle, Washington.

The show took place on Aug. 8 in 2018 and was the grunge legends' first of two concerts at the Major League Baseball stadium, home of the Seattle Mariners. It was all part of the band's tour of baseball stadiums, with the pair of Seattle gigs dubbed "The Home Shows" while the others were named "The Away Shows," playing on the home/away aspect of sporting events.

Fans will be able to view the full 32-song concert through Labor Day weekend, beginning on Sept. 4 at 8PM ET through Nugs.net and ending on Sept. 7. The cost is just $14.99 and Pearl Jam's "Ten Club" fan club members will be offered special pricing for this can't-miss stream.

The career-spanning set was dotted by a total of eight cover selections, including Pearl Jam's live debut of The White Stripes' "We're Going to Be Friends," as well as two Neil Young covers, a Brandi Carlile cover where the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter joined the group onstage, among others.

"We’ve worked with Pearl Jam for 20 years, and while we miss seeing them onstage, the archive of more than 400 performances dating all the way back to 1993 has helped fans fill the void," said Nugs founder and CEO Brad Serling. "Streaming this incredible 2018 show from their hometown of Seattle is a ray of sunshine for these times."

To order the webcast, head here. It should also be noted that the Nugs listing describes a 33-song set (which conflicts with the reported 32-song set), so perhaps there is a surprise in store for viewers.

Spoiler alert! Pearl Jam's complete setlist from the Aug. 8, 2018 concert can be seen below (via Setlist.fm).

Pearl Jam Set List — Aug. 8, 2018 at Safeco Field

01. "Long Road"

02. "Release"

03. "Low Light"

04. "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town"

05. "Corduroy"

06. "Go" (With “Unchained” tag)

07. "Do the Evolution"

08. "Throw Your Hatred Down" (Neil Young cover)

09. "Mind Your Manners"

10. "Lightning Bolt"

11. "Given to Fly"

12. "All Those Yesterdays"

13. "Even Flow"

14. "Help Help" (With "Help!" by The Beatles intro)

15. "Black"

16. "Setting Forth" (Eddie Vedder song)

17. "I Am a Patriot" (Little Steven cover)

18. "Porch"

Encore:

19. "We're Going to Be Friends" (The White Stripes cover - live debut by Pearl Jam)

20. "Nothing as It Seems"

21. "Let Me Sleep"

22. "Breath"

23. "Again Today" (Brandi Carlile cover with Brandi Carlile)

24. "State of Love and Trust"

25. "Rearviewmirror"

Encore 2:

26. "Wasted Reprise"

27. "Better Man" (With “Save It for Later” tag)

28. "Comfortably Numb" (Pink Floyd cover)

29. "Alive"

30. "I've Got a Feeling" (The Beatles cover)

31. "Rockin' in the Free World" (Neil Young cover)

32. "Yellow Ledbetter" (With "Little Wing" tag)