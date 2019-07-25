Paul McCartney Considers Album Made From Band Improvisations

Paul McCartney said he was considering putting an album together made from sound-check recordings of improvisations with his band.

He reported that they had amassed “thousands” of ideas, most of which never made it any further, but all of which were recorded by his crew.

“Some of them are really good, and occasionally I'll pick one out and work on it,” McCartney said in a recent interview on his website. “For Egypt Station, I picked one out, though we didn’t finish it. I picked one out and we’re kind of making a track around this riff from the soundcheck jam. ‘Cause it was like, ‘That was a good little riff!’”

He noted, however, "because they’re improvised, they’re instant and then they’re gone. … Thankfully, our stuff is captured because these days you can record just about anything that moves! So, our sound desk captures it and the guys there will make a note of that track: ‘That was kind of good!’ And sometimes one of our security guys, Mike, will say, ‘Hey boss, you know that song you did the other day, did you make that up?’ I go, ‘Yeah!’ And he’ll go, ‘Wow!’

“Some of them are really good and they could fool you into thinking that’s a real song. When you pull it off, it’s nice. It’s a little treasure trove! And one day we will have to put together an album, or something, with a selection of these songs that we’ve gathered. Because they are from all around the world!”

Beatles Solo Albums Ranked