Paul McCartney Announces 2022 Got Back Tour

Paul McCartney is hitting the road this year for the first time since 2019 on the aptly titled Got Back tour.

The 13-date U.S. trek begins on April 28 in Spokane, Wash., marking the former Beatle's first show in the city, and concludes on June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J. He'll also make his live debuts in Hollywood, Fla., Knoxville, Tenn., and Winston-Salem, N.C., and play his first shows in Fort Worth, Texas, and Baltimore since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with the Beatles, respectively.

"I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time," McCartney said in a statement. "I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!"

Tickets for the Got Back tour go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25. Presale for American Express cardholders lasts from Feb. 22 through Feb. 24. You can learn more at McCartney's website and see the full list of tour dates below.

McCartney wrapped his last trek, the Freshen Up tour, in July 2019. In December 2020, he released McCartney III, his third entirely self-made album following 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the McCartney III Imagined remix album.

Paul McCartney Got Back 2022 Tour

April 28 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 2 - Seattle, WA @Climate Pledge Arena

May 3 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 - Oakland, CA @Oakland Arena

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @SoFi Stadium

May 17 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

May 21 - Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field

May 25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 28 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

May 31 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

June 4 - Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

June 7 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

June 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park

June 16 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium