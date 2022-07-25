Patten Man Arrested in Pair of Burglaries in Sherman, Maine

Maine State Police have charged a 19-year-old Patten man in connection with a pair of burglaries in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman earlier this month.

Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a reported burglary at a residence in Sherman around 7:30 a.m. on July 12th, according to a news release from Troop F. The homeowner told police that multiple tools and other items had been stolen from her shed. In the course of the investigation, a male suspect and a suspect vehicle were established.

State Trooper locates burglary suspect asleep in his vehicle

Trooper Cotton then went to the suspect’s residence in Patten and found him sleeping in the vehicle which had allegedly been seen at the woman’s home. The trooper knocked on the vehicle’s window to wake the man up and “observed a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine in plain view,” the news release stated.

Nineteen-year-old Braydon Grant of Patten was taken into custody and the drugs were confiscated as evidence.

Stolen items recovered from break-in at Sherman residence

Trooper Cotton also observed multiple tools inside Grant’s vehicle and in the front yard, police said. The homeowner later confirmed the items had been stolen from her shed. State Police say Trooper Cotton and Sgt. Chad Fuller executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence later that day and recovered over $2,000 worth of stolen tools and other household items.

Patten man and juvenile charged with burglary and theft

Grant was charged with Class C Burglary, Class C Theft and Possession of Schedule W Drugs. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

State Police also summonsed a juvenile from Patten on charges of Burglary and Theft in connection with the case. The unnamed juvenile was released to a family member.

Burglary of camp in Sherman linked to the same suspect

On July 13th, a camp owner from Massachusetts reported that his camp in Sherman had also been burglarized sometime in the past few days. He told police that household items, tools and firearms were missing from the camp.

Trooper Cotton determined that some of these items had been recovered during the search warrant at Braydon Grant’s home the previous day. He then went to the Aroostook County Jail and interviewed Grant, who ultimately confessed to burglarizing the camp, police say.

Grant was further charged with Class B Burglary, Class B Theft, and two counts of Criminal Mischief related to the break-in at the camp in Sherman. He is scheduled to appear in Aroostook County Court in Houlton on October 4th.

Anyone who may have information regarding these cases is asked to call the Maine State Police Troop F Barracks in Houlton at (207) 532-5400 and ask for Trooper Hunter Cotton.

The information above was provided by Corp. Nicolas Casavant from Troop F of the Maine State Police



Sherman, located in southern Aroostook County is a neighboring community to Patten, which is in northern Penobscot County, even though Patten is further north geographically.

