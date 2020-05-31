Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Visits Maine for the Weekend

Looks like Robert Kraft was in Maine this weekend.

Shared on Facebook by Barnacle Billy's Inc., Patriots owner Robert Kraft spent a portion of his Sunday afternoon in Ogunquit, Maine, taking in some of the incredible views and visiting Barnacle Billy's.

Another thing to note in the photo is that Robert Kraft is wearing a mask while visiting. Kraft, who is days away from celebrating his 79th birthday, is practicing smart measures to protect himself and others during this of COVID-19.

Several commenters on this post from Barnacle Billy's noted that they thought they had seen the Patriots owner passing by them during the day, but thought the notion to be too silly.

As it turns out, they were right.

The football offseason is meant for a little fun, even if it requires a different kind of mask and some curbside pickup. Hope it was a few tasty bites Robert. Come back soon!

Correction: Robert Kraft did not get a lobster roll, but he did checkout Barnacle Billy's over the weekend.