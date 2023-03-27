It's probably not the best idea to leave drugs in plain sight in your car if you're going to park that car illegally.

That's one of the things that led Old Town Police to make a number of drug-related arrested over the weekend.

It all started around noon on Saturday when they received a parking complaint call, according to the Old Town Police Department Facebook Page.

"The Old Town Police Department responded to Howard Street for a parking problem complaint. One of the officers on scene noticed contraband in plain view inside the vehicle and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Victor Dorr."

Dorr, who is 34 and lives in Bangor, was arrested and charged with possession of Meth, Heroin, and Diazepam.

Later that afternoon, officers conducted a search of a nearby residence on Cliff Street, as part of a bail condition and allegedly found more drugs. They seized 20 grams of Meth. and 56 grams of Heroin. As a result, two more people were taken into custody and charged.

"Kenneth Gallant, 37 y/o, of Old Town, was charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (Class A) and Violation of Conditions of Release (Class E).

Suzanne Hulbert, 37 y/o, of Old Town, was charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (Class A) and Violation of Conditions of Release (Class E)."

The Old Town Police have been busy with drug-related arrests this month. On March 14th they announced that they'd had quite a few drug busts in the past 30 days.

The results of the initial busts took a good deal of drugs off the streets.

"This has resulted in the seizure of 24 grams of fentanyl, 123 grams of methamphetamine, 2.2 pounds of cocaine base (in packaging), 4.8 pounds of marijuana, over 1300 capsules of illegally possessed prescription drugs, and two firearms."

The Old Town PD says folks wanted to report suspicious activity or drug-related crimes can always reach out.

"Our non-emergency line is 207-827-3984. If you would like to leave us an anonymous tip, you can visit our website at oldtownpd.org or click this link to access our online tip submission portal https://old-town.org/index.asp..."