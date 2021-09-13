In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the song "Hellraiser," first released by Ozzy Osbourne and, later, separately by Motorhead, the track has been re-released and, for the first time ever, unites the voices of the 'Prince of Darkness' and Lemmy Kilmister on the same version.

When Ozzy was in the studio working on what would become 1991's No More Tears album, he recruited Kilmister for some songwriting on a handful of songs, one of them being "Hellraiser." Although it was a well-known song, the No More Tears version enjoyed less prominence, residing in the shadows of the record's two standout hits, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and the title track.

Motorhead released their own version of "Hellraiser" one year later on their March or Die album and used the single as the promotional vehicle for the band's 10th studio release. It gained extra attention at the time for its inclusion in the Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth movie soundtrack and the music video even featured Lemmy playing a game of poker against the film's antagonist, Pinhead.

Now, nearly 30 years to the day after the release of No More Tears, fans can finally hear the official version with Osbourne and Kilmister together on the same recording, which cleverly splices in vocal tradeoffs and tandem parts, adding some extra might and star power to an already legendary song.

"I hope everyone enjoys the song. This is just a small way to honor my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him," commented Ozzy.

Listen to the new version of "Hellraiser," which will be included on the 30th anniversary re-release of No More Tears on Sept. 17, directly below. To pre-order the album, head here.

Ozzy Osbourne + Lemmy Kilmister, "Hellraiser" (30th Anniversary Edition)