Ozzy Osbourne has officially been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as of April 6. The metal icon was not at the event in person, but sent in a video from home, thanking the organization and the fans for the honor.

According to multiple sources, Ozzy Osbourne will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021. Various members of the wrestling press have reported on Ozzy’s inclusion, while a new T-shirt in WWE’s webstore includes Ozzy in a massive Hall of Fame graphic.

The Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame already features Kid Rock and Snoop Dogg for their contributions to the world of sports entertainment. The Prince of Darkness will now join them, alongside actor and spoken word musician William Shatner, who will be inducted as a member of the postponed Class of 2020.

Raw guest hosts Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne address the WWE

According to longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Ozzy was a part of the taped Hall of Fame ceremony which took place last week. The Black Sabbath legend did not appear in person, instead recording a video message to thank WWE for the honor.

Though an official announcement has yet to be made by WWE, the 2020/2021 Hall of Fame shirt in their webstore looks to confirm Ozzy’s induction:

Ozzy Osbourne famously appeared at WrestleMania 2. Alongside Captain Lou Albano, Ozzy stood in the corner of the British Bulldogs as they defeated Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine for the the Tag Team Championship.

Ozzy Osbourne performed "I Don't Wanna Stop" live on an episode of Smackdown in 2007, while Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne also guest hosted an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2009, putting on a makeshift talent show to discover numerous WWE Superstars’ hidden entertainment chops.

