There’s Been Only One WWE Monday Night Raw to Take Place in Maine

While Maine has been a regular host for various WWE Live events, the flagship show, 'Monday Night Raw,' has come to our state only once.

On December 8, 1997, the then-WWF, now WWE, presented their 'Raw is War' in Portland at the Cumberland County Civic Center, now known as the Cross Insurance Arena. Over the span of 26 years, considerable rebranding has taken place.

This particular event was significant, marking the first live appearance of WWE chairman Vince McMahon since the infamous 'Montreal Screwjob' on November 9, 1997. During the WWF Championship match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, McMahon and select WWF employees covertly manipulated the outcome in favor of Michaels, causing Hart to lose the championship without his knowledge.

The Portland show also served as a soft launch for the legendary feud between Vince McMahon and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin—a storyline that would become one of the most popular and commercially successful in pro wrestling history. McMahon acknowledged Austin's popularity in Portland but expressed concern, stating that Austin had been 'getting away with murder.' This feud would continue intermittently for the next 25 years.

On December 7, 1997, the night before the Portland event, WWF broadcasted 'D-Generation X: In Your House' live on pay-per-view from the Springfield Civic Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Notably, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin defeated Rocky Maivia, who would later be known as 'The Rock.'

Here are the results from the WWF Raw is War show in Portland, Maine on December 8, 1997:

It’s been 26 years since WWE's flagship show has graced Vacationland; perhaps 2024 is the year that they finally throw Maine a bone!

