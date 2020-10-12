Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Tour Rebooked for 2022

Ozzy Osbourne fans will finally get to see the Prince of Darkness in 2022. Following Ozzy’s recent health issues and COVID-19 shutting down the live music industry, Sharon Osbourne has confirmed Ozzy’s No More Tours II run will take place in 2022.

“Everybody’s booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it’s crazy,” Sharon tells Planet Rock Radio. “Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it’ll be joyous.”

Through Ozzy’s recovery from a nasty fall which displaced metal rods in his back and his ongoing struggle with Parkinson’s, stepping back onto the stage has been a constant source of motivation for the metal icon.

“Ozzy’s tour has been rebooked. The British tour, he’ll be back in ’22. You know, we just carry on as normal. We’ve been doing loads of TV shows here and you’ve got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live.”

An Ozzy Osbourne biopic is currently in the works, as revealed back in May. "There is absolutely things in motion right now to make [the movie] a reality," Jack Osbourne told the Jasta Show. "I think in the next few months, you'll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven't landed [at a studio] yet. So, fingers crossed."

Stay tuned for the full list of Ozzy Osbourne tour dates.