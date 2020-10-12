Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 29 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state.

There have been 5,752 confirmed cases.

The state has 611 active cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 143.

A total of 4,998 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 53 cases with 48 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 269 confirmed cases overall with 245 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 815 confirmed cases with 696 recoveries.

RELATED NEWS: An elementary school in southern Maine is going remote for at least two weeks after reporting a COVID outbreak. The superintendent of the York School Department says the Maine CDC determined there was an outbreak at Coastal Ridge Elementary School. York County has become Maine’s COVID-19 epicenter in the past several weeks, forcing the cancellation of most high school sports.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).