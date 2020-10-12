Pearl Jam Drop Dreamy New Song ‘Get It Back,’ Announce 30th Anniversary Livestream
Pearl Jam have been very active in encouraging people to vote, including contributing a song to a compilation album called Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume Two. Now, they've released the song, titled "Get It Back," on all streaming and digital platforms.
The track is separate from their 2020 release Gigaton, and was previously only featured on the Good Music to Avert... compilation album, which was a Bandcamp special that was only available for 24 hours on Oct. 2. You won't find a hard-hitting Pearl Jam in this one — it's a slow, psychedelic number with echoey vocals and airy instrumentation. Listen below.
The rockers have also announced a special livestream to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their very first live show together, which took place on Oct. 22, 1990. The stream will feature the band's 2016 performance in Philadelphia, where they opened the night by playing their debut album Ten in its entirety before diving deeper into their discography for the remainder of it.
The concert will be available on Nugs.tv from Oct. 22 at 8pm EST through Oct. 25.
Pearl Jam, "Get It Back" Lyrics
On the side of the road
Lost and alone
To get it back
Much farther to go
So far from home
To get it back
Frozen in time
Turn on a dime
To get it back
Try to reach you before winter comes
Always a place for you in my heart
You're not alone
All used up
I'd give anything to talk to you
The prodigal son
The only one
To get it back
The mother and child
They’re lost for a while
They want you back
Stare at the sun
Won’t hurt anyone
To get it back
Try to reach you before winter comes
Always a place for you in my heart
You’re not alone
All used up
I’d give anything to talk to you
Since you went away
Hard to find my place
Since you went away
Hard to find my place
Since you went away
Since you went away
Since you went away
Since you went away
