Pearl Jam Drop Dreamy New Song ‘Get It Back,’ Announce 30th Anniversary Livestream

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pearl Jam have been very active in encouraging people to vote, including contributing a song to a compilation album called Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume Two. Now, they've released the song, titled "Get It Back," on all streaming and digital platforms.

The track is separate from their 2020 release Gigaton, and was previously only featured on the Good Music to Avert... compilation album, which was a Bandcamp special that was only available for 24 hours on Oct. 2. You won't find a hard-hitting Pearl Jam in this one — it's a slow, psychedelic number with echoey vocals and airy instrumentation. Listen below.

The rockers have also announced a special livestream to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their very first live show together, which took place on Oct. 22, 1990. The stream will feature the band's 2016 performance in Philadelphia, where they opened the night by playing their debut album Ten in its entirety before diving deeper into their discography for the remainder of it.

The concert will be available on Nugs.tv from Oct. 22 at 8pm EST through Oct. 25.

Pearl Jam, "Get It Back" Lyrics

On the side of the road
Lost and alone
To get it back

 

Much farther to go
So far from home
To get it back

 

Frozen in time
Turn on a dime
To get it back

 

Try to reach you before winter comes
Always a place for you in my heart

 

You're not alone
All used up
I'd give anything to talk to you

 

The prodigal son
The only one
To get it back

 

The mother and child
They’re lost for a while
They want you back

 

Stare at the sun
Won’t hurt anyone
To get it back

 

Try to reach you before winter comes
Always a place for you in my heart

 

You’re not alone
All used up
I’d give anything to talk to you

 

Since you went away
Hard to find my place
Since you went away
Hard to find my place

 

Since you went away
Since you went away
Since you went away
Since you went away

Pearl Jam - "Get It Back"

Loudwire Source: Pearl Jam Drop Dreamy New Song ‘Get It Back,’ Announce 30th Anniversary Livestream
Filed Under: Pearl Jam
Categories: Rock
