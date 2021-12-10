Firefighters rescued one occupant of a two-story home on Champlain Street in Van Buren after a fire broke out in the early hours Friday.

The Van Buren Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 109 Champlain Street at around 12:15 a.m., according to a media release. When crews arrived, flames were shooting out the windows on the second floor.

Firefighters were able to rescue one person who had climbed out onto the porch roof. The unidentified person was evaluated at the scene by Van Buren Ambulance personnel and transported to Cary Medical Center in Caribou to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Two other occupants made it out safely on their own. A cat and a dog were also rescued from the burning building.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the second floor of the house and quickly had it extinguished. Van Buren Fire Officials said there was major fire damage on the second floor and the first floor suffered major water damage.

Grand Isle Fire Department provided mutual aid and Van Buren Water, and Van Buren Light & Power assisted at the scene.

Temperatures dropped below zero overnight, adding to the challenge for firefighters.

The fire is currently under investigation. Officials said improper use of extension cords appears to have sparked the blaze.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the occupants who were left homeless.

