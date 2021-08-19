One Person Dies As Car Plunges Into Kennebec River In Anson
According to the KJ, one person is dead following a Thursday morning crash in Anson, Maine.
According to a representative for the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, the person veered into the river as they were exiting the Good & Plenty Diner on Main Street in Anson Village.
Reportedly, the person drowned.
Law enforcement continues to investigate.
This story will be update...
