The Rolling Stones are revisiting one of their classic albums, 1981's Tattoo You, for a special 40th anniversary deluxe edition release and fans can embrace a little more of history by checking out the newly released "Living in the Heart of Love" as the first teaser of the track.

The song is one of nine previously unreleased songs from the Tattoo You era that will appear on the 40th anniversary offering. It's part of the "Lost & Found" addition to the collection, hitting that Stones in their prime sweet spot of catch guitar licks with piano accentuating the overall feel. Have a listen in the player below.

The "Lost & Found" disc also comes with a cover of Jimmy Reed's "Shame, Shame, Shame," a reading of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away" and a reggae-tinged version of "Start Me Up" as well.

With this upcoming deluxe reissue, the band has remastered the material making sure it sounds as fresh and vital today as it did when listeners first fired up their record players back in 1981. The record initially topped the Billboard 200 Album chart in 1981 and has been certified four times platinum in the U.S.

The initial album was released on Aug. 24, 1981, spawning the iconic "Start Me Up" as the lead single, with "Hang Fire" and "Waiting on a Friend" also receiving significant airplay during the original album cycle. This new 40th anniversary collection not only features the previously mention "Lost & Found" collection, but it's also been bolstered with the band's raucous 1982 Wembley Stadium performance as well. A full track listing can be viewed below.

Among the items offered as part of this anniversary release are a picture disc pressing of Tattoo You and a 124-page book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions, world toru and interviews with producer Chris Kimsey and photographer Hubert Kretzscmar.

The Rolling Stones' Tattoo You 40th Anniversary set will arrive in multiple formats. Check out the artwork and track listing for the 5LP set at the bottom of this post. All editions will be released on Oct. 22 and you can place your pre-orders here.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

The Rolling Stones, "Living in the Heart of Love"

Rolling Stones, Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Box Set Artwork + Track Listing

Polydor/Interscope/UMe

Side A

1. Start Me Up – 2021 Remaster

2. Hang Fire – 2021 Remaster

3. Slave – 2021 Remaster

4. Little T&A – 2021 Remaster

5. Black Limousine – 2021 Remaster

6. Neighbours – 2021 Remaster

Side B

7. Worried About You – 2021 Remaster

8. Tops – 2021 Remaster

9. Heaven – 2021 Remaster

10. No Use In Crying – 2021 Remaster

11. Waiting On A Friend – 2021 Remaster

Side C

1. Living In The Heart Of Love

2. Fiji Jim

3. Trouble’s A Coming

4. Shame Shame Shame

5. Drift Away

Side D

6. It’s A Lie

7. Come To The Ball

8. Fast Talking Slow Walking

9. Start Me Up (Early Version)

3rd, 4th & 5th vinyl is Wembley Stadium Live 1982

Side E

1. Under My Thumb

2. When The Whip Comes Down

3. Let’s Spend The Night Together

4. Shattered

5. Neighbours

Side F

6. Black Limousine

7. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

8. Twenty Flight Rock

9. Going To A Go Go

Side G

1. Chantilly Lace

2. Let Me Go

3. Time Is On My Side

4. Beast Of Burden

Side H

5. Let It Bleed

6. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

7. Band Introductions

8. Little T&A

Side J

1. Tumbling Dice

2. She’s So Cold

3. Hang Fire

4. Miss You

5. Honky Tonk Women

Side K

6. Brown Sugar

7. Start Me Up

8. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

9. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction