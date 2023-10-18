Fort Fairfield Man Arrested for OUI after Hitting UPS Truck
A 37-year-old Fort Fairfield man was arrested Tuesday morning for OUI after rear-ending a UPS truck and fleeing the scene in Presque Isle.
Pickup Hit UPS Truck and Fled
Fort Fairfield Chief of Police Matthew Cummings located David Brewer driving a 2012 Chevrolet pickup on Presque Isle Street around 10:40 am.
Driver Refused to Stop for Police
Brewer did not stop for Cummings and “continued onto West Limestone Road where he eventually pulled over,” said the Police Chief.
Struggled with Chief of Police
Cummings said Brewer refused orders to exit the pickup and a brief struggle ensued. He was arrested without further incident.
Blood Alcohol was More than 4 Times Legal Limit
Police said “Brewer’s blood alcohol concentration was over 4 times the legal limit.” He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail with his cash bail set at $2,500.
Facing Charges
Brewer is facing multiple charges including operating under the influence with priors, violation of conditional license, failure to stop, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, criminal mischief and failure to report a property damage accident.
Police Chief Treated for Cuts
Chief Cummings had minor cuts and received medical treatment from Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue.
Law Enforcement Involved
Assisting in the arrest was the Department of Homeland Security, the Maine Warden Service and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.
